European stock markets steady at open 21 June 2019

(@imziishan)

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.1 percent to 7,430.39 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.1 percent to 7,430.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index inched down a handful of points to 12,351.98, while the Paris CAC 40 was almost flat at 5,534.43 points, compared with closing levels Thursday.