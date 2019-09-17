UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Steady At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:40 PM

European stock markets steady at open

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday as oil prices calmed following record gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,303.48 points, compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 12,364.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 opened flat at 5,599.90.

