European stock markets steady at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,296.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was unchanged at 12,233.65 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 5,576.80.