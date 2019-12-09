European stock markets steady at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,230.91 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index flattened at 13,165.67 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 5,869.20, compared with Friday's closing levels.