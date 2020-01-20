UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Steady At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:23 PM

European stock markets steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the open on Monday following a mixed start to the week across Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Monday following a mixed start to the week across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flattened at 7,675.65 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,516.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 6,087.70.

Global stocks had jumped on Friday, with Wall Street indices ending at fresh record highs, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the economic outlook following a landmark US-China trade deal.

