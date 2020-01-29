European stock markets steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,488.37 point

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,488.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped around 0.1 percent to 13,315.

93 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 5,921.93, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

Shares in IAG, the parent group of British Airways, rose 0.3 percent at 594.20 pence. BA earlier said it had suspended all its flights to mainland China because of the deadly coronavirus.