European Stock Markets Steady At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:19 PM

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following weeks of volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following weeks of volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

London and Paris dipped 0.1 percent, Frankfurt was unchanged, Madrid edged down 0.2 percent and Milan rose 0.5 percent, as European nations began to ease on lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

