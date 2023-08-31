Open Menu

European Stock Markets Steady, Euro Down On Inflation Data

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Europe's main stock markets mostly steadied on Thursday as traders focused on European and US inflation data and what it means for future central bank policy on interest rates

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in August as there was a smaller drop in energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency said.

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in August as there was a smaller drop in energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency said.

Consumer prices reached 5.

3 percent this month, although there was also a slowdown in the rise of food and drinks costs.

Analysts said the data increased the chance of the European Central Bank deciding against a further hike to interest rates in the eurozone next month.

That in turn weighed on the euro.

Later Thursday sees the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which will be followed by readings on factory activity and non-farm payrolls for August.

More Stories From Business