European Stock Markets Surge At Open

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

European stocks surged more than five percent in opening trade Friday as investors welcomed vast government and central bank measures aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):European stocks surged more than five percent in opening trade Friday as investors welcomed vast government and central bank measures aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rallied 5.2 percent to 5,418.35 points, Frankfurt's DAX leapt 6.5 percent to 9,171.48 and the Paris CAC 40 soared 5.5 percent to 4,068.45 points.

