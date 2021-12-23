UrduPoint.com

European Stock Markets Waver At Open

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:31 PM

European equities wavered Thursday in subdued opening deals, with many traders away for extended Christmas and New Year holidays

European equities wavered Thursday in subdued opening deals, with many traders away for extended Christmas and New Year holidays.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.1 percent to 7,333.

96 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased 0.1 percent to 7,058.21 points and Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.2 percent to 15,631.67.

Asian equities rose following Wall Street's lead as concerns over inflation and Covid eased with upbeat US data despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

