European Stock Markets Waver At Open

Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:47 PM

European stock markets waver at open

European stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest the US Federal Reserve's shock interest rate cut, which sought to combat economic fallout from coronavirus

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):European stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest the US Federal Reserve's shock interest rate cut, which sought to combat economic fallout from coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.1 percent to 6,725.69 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 0.2 percent to 11,963.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 percent to 5,381.

Most Asian equities rose Wednesday, brushing off a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by concerns that the US central bank was panicking.

