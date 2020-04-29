UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Waver In Early Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:11 PM

European stock markets waver in early deals

Europe's stocks wavered Wednesday in early deals as dealers mulled easing coronavirus lockdown measures, ahead of GDP data and an interest rate decision in the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's stocks wavered Wednesday in early deals as dealers mulled easing coronavirus lockdown measures, ahead of GDP data and an interest rate decision in the United States.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.4 percent to 5,980.68 points and Frankfurt's DAX was flat at 10,799.85, while the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 4,561.48 compared with Tuesday's close.

"There is still growing unease about what the overall economic damage (from the COVID-19 pandemic) will be once the dust settles," said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

"Today will see an indication of this as we get the release of a preliminary GDP reading." The US growth data is expected to show the world's top economy contracted in the first three months of the year.

In addition, the Federal Reserve will end its latest policy meeting, with traders looking to see if it has any more words of comfort for markets after pledging financial backstops to banks, businesses and local and state governments.

"Of the two events, the GDP has more market moving potential," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta, adding that the Fed were not expected to move on rates.

"Q1 US GDP will shed some light on how badly the coronavirus crisis hit the US economy," she noted.

"There were only two full weeks of lockdown included in Q1. A worse than forecast GDP reading will stoke fear in the markets that the Q2 numbers will be even worse."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Paris Frankfurt Reading Stoke Hughes United States Stocks Market From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

2 minutes ago

Old man dies of heart attack at Kafalut Centre in ..

3 seconds ago

Germans to wear masks in shops as pandemic's econo ..

5 minutes ago

Aircraft manufacturer KAI Q1 net jumps 87 pct on e ..

6 minutes ago

Federal budget in 1st week of June, to focus on mi ..

6 minutes ago

Moody's reduces growth forecasts for G20 economies ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.