European Stock Markets Wobble At Open 13 September 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

European stock markets wobble at open 13 September 2019

Europe's major stock markets wobbled at the start of trade Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut US interest rates but investors were left unsure about its next move

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Europe's major stock markets wobbled at the start of trade Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut US interest rates but investors were left unsure about its next move.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.

2 percent to 7,302.20 points, ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was almost flat at 12,392.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to stand at 5,628.91 compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

