European Stock Rally On Fed Rate Cut Signal 20 June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:47 PM

European stock rally on Fed rate cut signal 20 June 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):European stocks rallied Thursday at the open after the US Federal Reserve signalled it could soon cut interest rates, and before a monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

5 percent to 7,440.18 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.8 percent to 12,409.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,551.03.

More Stories From Business

