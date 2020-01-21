UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Slump At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 02:19 PM

European stock slump at open

Europe's leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Tuesday after sharp losses across Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Tuesday after sharp losses across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 percent to 7,591.93 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.

7 percent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 percent to 6,018.91.

With virtually all share prices of European companies dropping, one bright spot was Easyjet, which jumped 2.2 percent to �14.82 in London after the British no-frills airline reported a better outlook following a solid rise in first-quarter revenue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market All Share Asia

Recent Stories

PM departs for Davos to take part in WEF

14 minutes ago

Bank of Japan lifts growth outlook, keeps easy mon ..

16 minutes ago

Eleven dead in fire in Siberian workers' shack

16 minutes ago

Foul-mouthed tirades mar Fognini's epic comeback a ..

2 minutes ago

Retired army employees matters discussed in Sargod ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 0.65 mln fine imposed on 10 petrol pumps over l ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.