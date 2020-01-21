European stock slump at open

Europe's leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Tuesday after sharp losses across Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Tuesday after sharp losses across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 percent to 7,591.93 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.

7 percent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 percent to 6,018.91.

With virtually all share prices of European companies dropping, one bright spot was Easyjet, which jumped 2.2 percent to �14.82 in London after the British no-frills airline reported a better outlook following a solid rise in first-quarter revenue.