UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Tumble At Open On Virus Curb Fears

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:16 PM

European stock tumble at open on virus curb fears

European stock markets tanked at the open on Wednesday as investors fretted over speculation about the imminent introduction of tighter lockdown measures to combat soaring coronavirus infection rates, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets tanked at the open on Wednesday as investors fretted over speculation about the imminent introduction of tighter lockdown measures to combat soaring coronavirus infection rates, dealers said.

In initial deals, the benchmark Paris CAC 40 shares index nosedived 3.2 percent to 4,579.89 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 tumbled 2.9 percent to 11,709.39 and London's FTSE 100 sank 2.2 percent to 5,605.59.

Other markets were also down sharply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives COVID-19 vaccine

5 minutes ago

DP World partners with Dubai Fitness Challenge for ..

5 minutes ago

Some Volunteers Testing Russia's Sputnik V Are COV ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expels PPPP lawmake ..

4 minutes ago

Shahid clinch deaf title in Tenpin Bowling

4 minutes ago

Karabakh Emergency Service Says 1 Dead, 2 injured ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.