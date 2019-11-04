UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Advance At Open 04 November 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

European stocks advance at open 04 November 2019

Europe's major stock markets bounded higher in opening deals on Monday in a bright start to the trading week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's major stock markets bounded higher in opening deals on Monday in a bright start to the trading week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.3 percent to 7,325.11 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,796.05 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.8 percent to 13,062.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Mohammad Taha’s four wickets inspire Sindh to vi ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR hands over emergency relief items worth Rs28 ..

22 seconds ago

Govt plans up-gradation of Pakistan Refinery Limit ..

2 seconds ago

At Least 5 Protesters Killed in Iraq's Karbala Whe ..

24 seconds ago

Senior leadership of PML-N, PPP refuses to join JU ..

12 minutes ago

Man dies, 3 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.