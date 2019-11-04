European stocks advance at open 04 November 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.3 percent to 7,325.11 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,796.05 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.8 percent to 13,062.54.