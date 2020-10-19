European stocks advance at open

Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday with investors lifted by fresh optimism over a new US stimulus package

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday with investors lifted by fresh optimism over a new US stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies rose 0.6 percent to 5,956.46 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was up 0.8 percent to 13,017.23 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.1 percent to 4,989.47.

Most Asian markets rose Monday on US stimulus hopes, although Shanghai turned lower after data showed China's economy grew at a slightly slower pace than expected.

With a little over two weeks until the November 3 elections, time is running out for US lawmakers to reach an agreement on much-needed coronavirus support but the talks remain bogged down.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a pact to be hammered out.

US President Donald Trump has urged his Republican party to offer more than the $1.8 trillion they have put forward, adding that he would be willing to go higher than the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal.