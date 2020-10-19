UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Advance At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

European stocks advance at open

Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday with investors lifted by fresh optimism over a new US stimulus package

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday with investors lifted by fresh optimism over a new US stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies rose 0.6 percent to 5,956.46 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was up 0.8 percent to 13,017.23 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.1 percent to 4,989.47.

Most Asian markets rose Monday on US stimulus hopes, although Shanghai turned lower after data showed China's economy grew at a slightly slower pace than expected.

With a little over two weeks until the November 3 elections, time is running out for US lawmakers to reach an agreement on much-needed coronavirus support but the talks remain bogged down.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a pact to be hammered out.

US President Donald Trump has urged his Republican party to offer more than the $1.8 trillion they have put forward, adding that he would be willing to go higher than the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump Shanghai Nancy Paris Frankfurt November Democrats Market Agreement Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police raids PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair's house ..

53 seconds ago

PCB announces squad for upcoming T20I home series ..

15 minutes ago

Blind Cricket Super League 2020 kicks off in Bahaw ..

49 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi tells nation to keep up 'gr ..

2 minutes ago

Four Blasts Hit Stepanakert

2 minutes ago

Belarus Allows Political Consultant Shklyarov to G ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.