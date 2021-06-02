UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Advance At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:53 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off a mixed Asian performance.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,117.62 points compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 15,619.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,512.75.

