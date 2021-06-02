European stocks advance at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off a mixed Asian performance

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,117.62 points compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 15,619.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,512.75.