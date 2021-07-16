UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Advance At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

European stocks advance at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Friday, as investors shrugged off Asian losses and resurgent coronavirus concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index increased 0.5 percent to 7,045.47 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.2 percent to 15,666.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.4 percent to 6,519.82.

