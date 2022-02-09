UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Advance At Open

February 09, 2022

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, echoing gains across Asia after an upbeat Wall Street performance.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.5 percent to 7,600.95 points.

Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.8 percent to 15,362.61 and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to 7,095.51, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

Asian equities also bounced higher as traders prepared for Thursday's highly anticipated US inflation data, while sentiment was soothed by signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

>