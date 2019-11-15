European Stocks Advance At Open 15 November 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:06 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,316.18 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.3 percent to 13,212.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 5,932.30 compared with Thursday's closing level.