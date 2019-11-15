UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Advance At Open 15 November 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

European stocks advance at open 15 November 2019

European stock markets rose at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,316.18 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,316.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.3 percent to 13,212.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 5,932.30 compared with Thursday's closing level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

7 seconds ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

3 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

10 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

13 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

6 minutes ago

China central bank injects liquidity in market

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.