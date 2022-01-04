European stocks advance at open 4th Jan, 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe's main stock markets jumped at the open Tuesday following a strong start to 2022 for Tokyo and Wall Street

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets jumped at the open Tuesday following a strong start to 2022 for Tokyo and Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.0 percent to 7,460.

59 points as it kicked off its first trading day of the year.

Frankfurt's DAX index climbed 0.3 percent to 16,065.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,261.39, building on strong gains Monday for the eurozone's main equity markets.