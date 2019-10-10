UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Advance At Open

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :European stocks pushed higher at the start of trading on Thursday, following Asian markets higher amid optimism ahead of trade talks between China and the United States due to get underway later in the day.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent to 7,178.77 points about 25 minutes into trading.

In Paris the CAC 40 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,517.71 and DAX 30 in Frankfurt was up less than a tenth of a percentage point to 12,097.86.

