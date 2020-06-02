UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Advance At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

European stocks advance at open

Europe's main stock markets opened higher Tuesday on easing coronavirus lockdowns, with Frankfurt playing catch-up after a long holiday weekend

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets opened higher Tuesday on easing coronavirus lockdowns, with Frankfurt playing catch-up after a long holiday weekend.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chop companies rose 0.4 percent to 6,188.10 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was up 0.8 percent to 4,799.61 points.

Frankfurt's DAX soared 2.5 percent to 11,875.64 as German investors returned after a public holiday on Monday.

Europe is pressing ahead with a further loosening of coronavirus measures, with schools, pools, pubs and tourist sites reopening -- despite fears of a second wave of infections -- providing hope that shattered economies can begin to rebuild.

The easing of lockdowns around the world and signs that economies are slowly recovering also provided further impetus for Asian stocks Tuesday, although traders remain on edge over China-US tensions and growing unrest across several large American cities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World German Paris Frankfurt Stocks Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away

6 minutes ago

2 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in Sargo ..

6 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,598 as total ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka prepares anti-dengue measures

6 minutes ago

Two bidders in race for Virgin Australia

3 minutes ago

Source in Moscow Believes Kiev's Idea to Hold Donb ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.