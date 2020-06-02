European stocks advance at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets opened higher Tuesday on easing coronavirus lockdowns, with Frankfurt playing catch-up after a long holiday weekend.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chop companies rose 0.4 percent to 6,188.10 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was up 0.8 percent to 4,799.61 points.

Frankfurt's DAX soared 2.5 percent to 11,875.64 as German investors returned after a public holiday on Monday.

Europe is pressing ahead with a further loosening of coronavirus measures, with schools, pools, pubs and tourist sites reopening -- despite fears of a second wave of infections -- providing hope that shattered economies can begin to rebuild.

The easing of lockdowns around the world and signs that economies are slowly recovering also provided further impetus for Asian stocks Tuesday, although traders remain on edge over China-US tensions and growing unrest across several large American cities.