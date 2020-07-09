European stocks advance at open

European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, after another record close on Wall Street and a mostly positive session in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, after another record close on Wall Street and a mostly positive session in Asia.

At the opening bell, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose by just 0.1 percent to 6,163.18 points compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 1.1 percent to 12,626.

88 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.4 percent to 5,001.17.

Most Asian indices also gained ground as concerns about a new spike in infections around the world were outweighed by economic recovery hopes, dealers said.

"Optimism surrounding the economic recovery and more stimulus is overshadowing a record daily increase in US COVID-19 numbers, the return to lock down for five million Australians and elevated US-Chinese tensions," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.