European stocks ahead at open 11 march 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose in opening deals on Thursday, tracking earlier Asian gains as inflation concerns eased.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies added 0.3 percent to 6,742.71 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 firmed 0.1 percent to 14,550.50 and Paris won 0.4 percent to 6,015.38.