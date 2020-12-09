UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Ahead At Open

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

European stocks ahead at open

European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight performance on Wall Street, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent at 6,590.86 points

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight performance on Wall Street, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent at 6,590.86 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent to 5,575.75 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased 0.4 percent to 13,332.14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

20 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

48 minutes ago

WPC 16-days activism campaign against women violen ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts development, beautification work in cap ..

3 minutes ago

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportu ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal commercial activities in residential areas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.