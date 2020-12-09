European stocks ahead at open

European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight performance on Wall Street, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent at 6,590.86 points

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight performance on Wall Street, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent at 6,590.86 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent to 5,575.75 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased 0.4 percent to 13,332.14.