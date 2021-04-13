UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Ahead At Open 13 April 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:39 PM

Europe's major stock markets held firm at the open on Tuesday, in the wake of earlier gains in Asia

Europe's major stock markets held firm at the open on Tuesday, in the wake of earlier gains in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was only marginally higher at 6,890.

28 points, as investors mulled data showing advancing February economic growth.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 percent to 15,239.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 6,176.82 from Monday's closing levels.

Markets mostly rose in Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a much-anticipated earnings season and the release of US inflation data later in the day.

