European stocks ahead at open on 16 feb 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday, after bumper gains earlier in Asia on optimism over the easing coronavirus crisis and growing US stimulus hopes.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.

5 percent to stand at 6,791.19 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent at 5,791.60 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally higher at 14,113.11 points.