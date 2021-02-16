UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Ahead At Open On 16 Feb 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

European stocks ahead at open on 16 feb 2021

Europe's major stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday, after bumper gains earlier in Asia on optimism over the easing coronavirus crisis and growing US stimulus hopes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday, after bumper gains earlier in Asia on optimism over the easing coronavirus crisis and growing US stimulus hopes.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.

5 percent to stand at 6,791.19 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent at 5,791.60 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally higher at 14,113.11 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

7 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

24 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to roll out first locally produced Sput ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Ask Court to Fine Navalny $12, ..

37 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN to Deal Seriously Wi ..

39 seconds ago

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.