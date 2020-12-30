UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Ahead In Early Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:04 PM

European stocks ahead in early deals

European stocks rose Wednesday in early morning deals, with London edging higher after Britain became the first nation to approve a coronavirus vaccine from drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :European stocks rose Wednesday in early morning deals, with London edging higher after Britain became the first nation to approve a coronavirus vaccine from drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent to stand at 6,605.79 points, with AstraZeneca adding 0.7 percent at 7,516.90 pence.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also added 0.1 percent to 13,776.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 5,622.74.

"Oxford-AstraZeneca's covid vaccine finally got the green light," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"This is certainly good news. Another major company getting its vaccine approved by the lawmakers will further improve the coronavirus situation as the number of Covid cases are ticking higher over in Europe and in the United States."Britain will start rolling out the vaccine from January 4. The jab can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier to administer than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that require freezing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Company London Paris Frankfurt Oxford United States January Stocks From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

20 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese FM to visit African countries next week

48 seconds ago

Putin Sends Congratulatory Letters to Trump, Biden ..

50 seconds ago

Israel strikes kill Syrian soldier, wound five: mo ..

52 seconds ago

Over 25,600 drunk drivers arrested in Mongolia thi ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.