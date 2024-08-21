Open Menu

European Stocks Bounce As Traders Await Fed Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:23 PM

European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech

European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors had little to go on before a keenly-awaited speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors had little to go on before a keenly-awaited speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

Traders are hoping Powell will give more hints about a widely expected Fed interest-rate cut when he addresses an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets were all up around midday after major Asian indexes closed in the red.

"In the absence of major data, I believe that the rebound (in Europe) is backed by optimism into the Jackson Hole meeting and the prospects of Fed rate cuts," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after an eight-day advance.

Markets had retreated earlier this month after weak US data raised fears of recession in the world's biggest economy.

But they recovered as more recent indicators showed healthy retail sales and easing inflation, backing the view that the Fed is on course to guide the economy to a "soft landing" and avoid a recession.

Traders will pore over revised US payroll data due later Wednesday for more indications about what the Fed might do.

Analysts expect the Fed to cut rates -- which has been raised to a 23-year high to combat inflation -- at its next meeting in September. The question is whether it will reduce them by 0.25 percentage points or more.

"After a wild ride in the last three weeks that had little basis in fundamentals, markets have settled on predicting a first 25 bp (basis point) Fed rate cut at its 18 September meeting," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.

Other central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of England, have already started to reduce borrowing costs.

Sweden's Riksbank lowered its policy rate for the second time this year on Tuesday while New Zealand made its first cut since early 2020 last week.

The dollar steadied against the pound and euro on Tuesday after sinking recently due to the prospect of lower interest rates, which make the greenback less attractive to investors in assets such as bonds.

Gold prices fell to $2,506 after breaking to a record high above $2,530 on Tuesday on Fed rate cut bets that would make the metal more attractive to investors.

- Key figures around 1030 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,286.58 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,505.19

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 18,413.23

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 37,951.80 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 17,391.01 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 2,856.58 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 145.95 yen from 145.20 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1124 from $1.1129

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3036 from $1.3034

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.36 pence from 85.38 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $74.04 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $77.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 40,834.97 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe Bank London Guide Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell Jackson New York Sweden Euro September 2020 Gold Market All From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business