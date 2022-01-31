European stocks bounce back at open 31st Jan, 2022

UrduPoint.com

Published January 31, 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets recovered at the open Monday following gains in Asia and a pre-weekend rally on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.5 percent to 7,506.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index jumped 1.1 percent to 15,489.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 7,020.40.

