European stocks climb at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.4 percent to 6,540.08 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.4 percent to 6,540.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.5 percent to 13,426.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,555.82.

bcp/bmm