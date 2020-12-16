European Stocks Climb At Open
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:47 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.4 percent to 6,540.08 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.5 percent to 13,426.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,555.82.
