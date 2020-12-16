UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Climb At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:47 PM

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.4 percent to 6,540.08 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.5 percent to 13,426.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,555.82.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.5 percent to 13,426.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,555.82.

bcp/bmm

