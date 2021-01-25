UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Climb At Open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,713.14 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,713.14 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.5 percent to 13,943.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,575.33.

