European stocks climb at open

European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, as investors shrugged off sharp losses elsewhere

London, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, as investors shrugged off sharp losses elsewhere.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.7 percent to 7,074.48 points, compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 1.0 percent to 15,400.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.9 percent to 6,564.79.

Asian equities, however, plunged after a US rout as investors fretted over surging inflation, the looming end of the Federal Reserve's financial support and a standoff in Congress that could end with a catastrophic US debt default.