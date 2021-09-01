European stocks climb at open 1st Sep, 2021

European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.7 percent to 7,170.75 points, compared with Tuesday's closing level.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose almost 0.8 percent to 15,953.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 6,743.08.