European stocks climb at open 23 July 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets advanced at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent at 7,559.24 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also rose 0.6 percent to 5,599.40 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.8 percent to 12,384.22 compared with Monday's close.