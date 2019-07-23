European Stocks Climb At Open 23 July 2019
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:25 PM
Europe's main stock markets advanced at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent at 7,559.24 points
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also rose 0.6 percent to 5,599.40 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.8 percent to 12,384.22 compared with Monday's close.