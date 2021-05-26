UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Climb At Open After Asia Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:53 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday following gains in Asia on easing concerns about the impact of high inflation on the economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,038.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.4 percent to 15,527.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 points to 6,405.75.

