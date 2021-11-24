UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Climb At Open After Asia Gains 24th Nov, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:44 PM

European stocks climb at open after Asia gains 24th Nov, 2021

Europe's leading stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across much of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,290.04 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's leading stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across much of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,290.04 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.1 percent to 15,944.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 7,065.94.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series a ..

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series against West Indies

5 minutes ago
 Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Bor ..

Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Border - Warsaw

1 minute ago
 ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' ..

ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' margin: Hammad

1 minute ago
 Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protes ..

Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protesters try to storm parliament: ..

1 minute ago
 Parties in talks for new German coalition to unvei ..

Parties in talks for new German coalition to unveil deal

1 minute ago
 China to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance W ..

China to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance With Its Own Needs - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.