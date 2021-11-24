European stocks climb at open after Asia gains 24th Nov, 2021

Europe's leading stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across much of Asia.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's leading stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across much of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,290.04 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.1 percent to 15,944.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 7,065.94.