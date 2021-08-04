UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Climb At Open After Asia, US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:01 PM

European stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across Asia and on Wall Street as economic recovery hopes offset renewed virus concerns

European stock markets rose at the open Wednesday following gains across Asia and on Wall Street as economic recovery hopes offset renewed virus concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,139.42 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.7 percent to 15,657.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,753.61.

