European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open Wednesday following gains in Asia and fresh records on Wall Street after the US paved the way for its enormous infrastructure project.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,187.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.1 percent to 15,776.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 6,838.95.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 ended at fresh records Tuesday as industrial companies and commodities producers advanced following Senate passage of a $1.2-trillion infrastructure package.

Asian markets picked up the baton with gains of their own Wednesday.