European stocks climb at open after Easter break

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start on Tuesday, with Frankfurt out in front with a gain of 1.2 percent as traders returned from a long Easter weekend.

Paris and Milan rose 0.5 percent, while outside the eurozone London edged up 0.1 percent following Asian gains and a mixed Wall Street showing overnight.