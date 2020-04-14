European Stocks Climb At Open After Easter Break
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start on Tuesday, with Frankfurt out in front with a gain of 1.2 percent as traders returned from a long Easter weekend.
Paris and Milan rose 0.5 percent, while outside the eurozone London edged up 0.1 percent following Asian gains and a mixed Wall Street showing overnight.