UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Climb At Open After Easter Break

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

European stocks climb at open after Easter break

European stock markets climbed at the start on Tuesday, with Frankfurt out in front with a gain of 1.2 percent as traders returned from a long Easter weekend

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start on Tuesday, with Frankfurt out in front with a gain of 1.2 percent as traders returned from a long Easter weekend.

Paris and Milan rose 0.5 percent, while outside the eurozone London edged up 0.1 percent following Asian gains and a mixed Wall Street showing overnight.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Frankfurt Milan Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 2,774 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Tops 125,000 A ..

50 seconds ago

Chinese experts share expertise for coronavirus tr ..

52 seconds ago

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown e ..

53 seconds ago

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan condoles death of ..

54 seconds ago

Clinical Trials of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatme ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.