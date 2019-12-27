UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Climb At Open After Festive Break

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of the trading on Friday following the festive break.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,651.96 points, compared with the close on Tuesday.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index, trading for the first time since Monday, advanced 0.3 percent to 13,342.87 points.

The Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 6,047.24, compared with Tuesday's close.

