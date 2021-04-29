UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Climb At Open On Earnings, US Outlook

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open Thursday following gains in Asia as investors reacted positively to strong corporate earnings and an upbeat outlook for the US economy.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.6 percent to 7,005.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.2 percent to 15,315.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent to 6,342.23.

