European stocks climb at open on feb 2021

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains in Asia as investors tracked developments on the latest US stimulus plan and vaccine rollouts.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 6,517.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.7 percent to 14,158.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 5,689.22.