European Stocks Close 3.9 Percent Down In Paris And Frankfurt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :European stocks closed strongly down on Tuesday, with investors unnerved by new military operations by Russia in Ukraine and the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow.

Paris and Frankfurt both slid 3.9 percent, while the price of oil soared.

>