European stocks close sharply higher

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :European stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, wiping away much if not all of the losses suffered the previous day when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Paris closed 3.6 percent higher, Frankfurt 3.7 percent and London 4.0 percent as Western sanctions on Russia were not as severe and disruptive as markets has anticipated.