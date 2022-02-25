UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Close Sharply Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

European stocks close sharply higher

European stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, wiping away much if not all of the losses suffered the previous day when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :European stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, wiping away much if not all of the losses suffered the previous day when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Paris closed 3.6 percent higher, Frankfurt 3.7 percent and London 4.0 percent as Western sanctions on Russia were not as severe and disruptive as markets has anticipated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia London Frankfurt Stocks Market All

Recent Stories

W.African envoy leaves Mali after inconclusive dem ..

W.African envoy leaves Mali after inconclusive democracy talks

4 minutes ago
 Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers meet on Feb 28 at T ..

Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers meet on Feb 28 at Torkham border

4 minutes ago
 Greece fire ferry death toll climbs to eight

Greece fire ferry death toll climbs to eight

5 minutes ago
 Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

23 minutes ago
 6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochis ..

6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden ..

Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden people: Ali Zaidi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>