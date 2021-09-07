UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Decline At Open

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:58 PM

European stocks decline at open

Europe's main stock markets fell on the opening on Tuesday as investors paused for breath after gains the previous day, and following mixed Asian trade

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets fell on the opening on Tuesday as investors paused for breath after gains the previous day, and following mixed Asian trade.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.2 percent from Monday's close to 7,170.08 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.1 percent to 15,911.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 also weakened by 0.1 percent to stand at 6,736.07.

Markets had advanced on Monday after Friday's big miss on US jobs creation fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold fire on tapering its massive stimulus.

Asian indices however diverged Tuesday as investors assessed the global outlook against the backdrop of rising Delta coronavirus cases and signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

US markets will reopen for business later on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Business Paris Market From Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI d ..

Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI decider

3 minutes ago
 Investigation into tax evasion starts in London ag ..

Investigation into tax evasion starts in London against Sharif family: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 German industrial output gains as supply chain bot ..

German industrial output gains as supply chain bottlenecks

3 minutes ago
 Works underway on various mega projects: Awais Sha ..

Works underway on various mega projects: Awais Shah

3 minutes ago
 Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two ..

Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two years

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.