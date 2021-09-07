European stocks decline at open

Europe's main stock markets fell on the opening on Tuesday as investors paused for breath after gains the previous day, and following mixed Asian trade

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.2 percent from Monday's close to 7,170.08 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.1 percent to 15,911.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 also weakened by 0.1 percent to stand at 6,736.07.

Markets had advanced on Monday after Friday's big miss on US jobs creation fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold fire on tapering its massive stimulus.

Asian indices however diverged Tuesday as investors assessed the global outlook against the backdrop of rising Delta coronavirus cases and signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

US markets will reopen for business later on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend.