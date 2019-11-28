UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Deflate At Open

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

European stocks deflate at open

European stock markets declined at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,391.37 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets declined at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,391.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also shed 0.5 percent to 13,226.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 5,902.98, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 2 ..

47 seconds ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

48 seconds ago

Kane wants to build 'strong relationship' with Mou ..

50 seconds ago

Death Toll From Measles in Samoa Nears 40 - Govern ..

52 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

55 seconds ago

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.