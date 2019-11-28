European stocks deflate at open

European stock markets declined at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,391.37 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets declined at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,391.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also shed 0.5 percent to 13,226.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 5,902.98, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.